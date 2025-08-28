Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $37.37 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472,812 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,449,020 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $37,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 380,338 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 130,104 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,394,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 171,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 196,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 122,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0%

HAL stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

