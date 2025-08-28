Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $38.42 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $38,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,378,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $758,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $27,928,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.4%

RYAN stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Insider Activity

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

