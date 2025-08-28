Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $40.27 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $40,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after buying an additional 2,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,211,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,120,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,805,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $4,423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 879,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,921,471.17. This trade represents a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 250,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $11,512,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 966,674 shares in the company, valued at $44,515,337.70. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092,912 shares of company stock valued at $181,359,210 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

