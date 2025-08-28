Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $40.61 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $40,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

