Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.58 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.78% of Boyd Gaming worth $41,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,930,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $797,656.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.68. The trade was a 39.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,046,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,188,369.69. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,976,085 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

