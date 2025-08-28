Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CRH were worth $44,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CRH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $113.42 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

