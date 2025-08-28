Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $42,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.2%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $144.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,800. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $328,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $5,531,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.