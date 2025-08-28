Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,892 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $39,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,582 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 290,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after buying an additional 188,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 405,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,715,000 after buying an additional 137,330 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.40.

In other news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $726,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,317.14. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $247.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

