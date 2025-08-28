Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 18,967 Shares of PPL Corporation $PPL

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PPL were worth $39,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in PPL by 37.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1,418.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,909,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,726 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $70,063,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $60,020,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PPL by 42.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,779,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,778 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL opened at $36.63 on Thursday. PPL Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 81.34%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

