Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,922 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.63% of Kirby worth $36,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Kirby Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

