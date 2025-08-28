Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 52,054 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.61% of Credo Technology Group worth $41,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $16,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,061,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,363,588.86. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,992,916.56. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock worth $113,118,257. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $128.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.