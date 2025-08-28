Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,419,606 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.33% of Oscar Health worth $43,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 83,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 484.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W downgraded Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $12.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.