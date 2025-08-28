Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,571 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $46,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $624.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $577.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

