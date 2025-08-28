Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,571 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $46,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $624.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $577.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.27.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
