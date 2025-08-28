Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.26% of Expro Group worth $37,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Expro Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 859,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expro Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 728,836 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expro Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,574,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 638,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,711,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,714,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 4.26%.The business had revenue of $422.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

