Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634,688 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.52% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $44,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,272,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

