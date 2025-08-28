Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,510,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,988 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.01% of Uranium Energy worth $40,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,091,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,756,000 after acquiring an additional 610,392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 240,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

View Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.03.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.