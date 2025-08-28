Prothena Corporation plc $PRTA Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,455,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Prothena worth $42,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4,626.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.03. Prothena Corporation plc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.