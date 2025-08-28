PTM Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

