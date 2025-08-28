Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 6,023 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Methode Electronics worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Quarry LP bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1,817.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.04. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $257,100 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -15.73%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

