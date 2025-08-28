Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 7,880 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 859.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 716.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1,241.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFCS. Jones Trading raised their price target on United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

UFCS opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Fire Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $796.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.53.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.94%.The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

