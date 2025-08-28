Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. $IMXI

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 339.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS in the first quarter worth $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Northland Capmk lowered INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

