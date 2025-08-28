Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. $ASTL

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Algoma Steel Group worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,844,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 1,057,517 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 949,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 336,784 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASTL opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $517.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.29). Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $433.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Algoma Steel Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

