Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 212.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP's holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated



Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

