Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in nLight $LASR

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 230.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in nLight were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in nLight by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of nLight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nLight by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLight by 6,563.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nLight news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 40,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $653,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,594,347.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,054 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

nLight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $28.76 on Thursday. nLight has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About nLight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

