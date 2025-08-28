Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 11,129 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. $TASK

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,881,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 364,608 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 750,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TaskUs by 85.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 301,119 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TASK stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W cut TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair lowered TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

