Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 11,710 Shares of Fiverr International $FVRR

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 5,825.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 192,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE:FVRR opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.03 million, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

