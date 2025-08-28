Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 12,556 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 3,892.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.