Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 15,095 Shares of Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Evolus were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 513.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In other news, Director Albert G. White III bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,072.10. The trade was a 65.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brady Stewart bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at $604,449.78. This trade represents a 51.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,627 shares of company stock worth $1,325,764 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolus Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $490.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.12.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

