Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,904 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.3%
SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $634.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10.
SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.
SunCoke Energy Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunCoke Energy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.