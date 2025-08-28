Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,904 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.3%

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $634.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.