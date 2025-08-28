Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 994,775 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $11,755,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,922,000 after acquiring an additional 421,377 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

