Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 7,507 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.73 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Wall Street Zen lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $356,667.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,660.32. The trade was a 69.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 529,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,745,072.16. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,017. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

