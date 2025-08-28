Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2,583.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

