Quantbot Technologies LP Has $214,000 Position in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 236.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in XPEL by 805.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 308.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

XPEL Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.