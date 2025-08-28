Quantbot Technologies LP Has $221,000 Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 143,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 3.2%

MEG stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.