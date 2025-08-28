Quantbot Technologies LP Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 390.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 1,994.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $485.60 million, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.75 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

