Quantbot Technologies LP Has $302,000 Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 174.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd raised its stake in QCR by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 23,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in QCR by 90.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in QCR by 93.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCRH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other QCR news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,965 shares in the company, valued at $477,200. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCRH stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. QCR had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

