Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $221,000 in NET Power Inc. $NPWR

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NET Power by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NET Power Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $579.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.72.
NET Power Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.