Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $221,000 in NET Power Inc. $NPWR

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NET Power by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $579.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.24). Research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

