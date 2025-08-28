Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $238,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $177.39 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $183.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

