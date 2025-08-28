Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $288,000 in Gladstone Commercial Corporation $GOOD

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,811,000 after acquiring an additional 242,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 148,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $1,668,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 85,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 82,684 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $617.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

