Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $318,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 and sold 32,915 shares valued at $3,251,150. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

