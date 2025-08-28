Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $217,000 Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK opened at $107.52 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.45 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.23%.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

