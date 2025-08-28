Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $272,000 Investment in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSAI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hesai Group by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $150,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.98 million. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts predict that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSAI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

