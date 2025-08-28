Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $311,000 Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.23.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 71.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $40,496.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,910.94. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $35,547.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,304.58. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,823 shares of company stock worth $128,088 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

