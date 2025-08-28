Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 4.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in Snap-On by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,792. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Snap-On Price Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $330.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $268.90 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.
Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.
Snap-On Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.
Snap-On Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
