Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Snap-On alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 4.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in Snap-On by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,792. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

View Our Latest Report on Snap-On

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $330.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $268.90 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.