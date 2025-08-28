Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,410,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 33.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200,221 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 711,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 117,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $174.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $187.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average is $161.37.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

