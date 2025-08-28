Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 48.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,913.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 513,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 487,859 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 43.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 63,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.95%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

