Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in HighPeak Energy, Inc. $HPK

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 216,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 42.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $952.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

