Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 2,987 National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHC. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 51.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE NHC opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $137.53.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

