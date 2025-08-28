Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 11,248 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $4,675,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 80.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In related news, CRO Keith Cramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 167,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,856. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy P. Vrabeck purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 129,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,707.20. This represents a 31.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,669 shares of company stock worth $297,873. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $705.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 62.53% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $251.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

