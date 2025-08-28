Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,745 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 119,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $771.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 17.89%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

